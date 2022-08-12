Man who sexually abused a minor in Puerto Vallarta sentenced to 36 years in prison

The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office gathered sufficient evidence against Raúl D, who was found responsible for committing the crime of aggravated child sexual abuse of a minor, for which, he was sentenced to 36 years in prison by a judge.
This sentence was also granted with the intention of guaranteeing access to justice to the minor who was the victim of sexual abuse and restoring her right to live a life free of violence.
The crime committed was recorded in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and according to the case’s investigation folder, the sexual assault occurred on different dates in July 2017.
Through the investigation carried out by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office, it was confirmed that Raúl D went to a hotel located in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood and that in the company of the victim he entered a room where she was sexually assaulted.
On July 13, 2017, the victim’s father managed to locate Raúl D on the street with his 12-year-old daughter and contacted authorities, which allowed the arrest of the abuser now sentenced.
As a result of these actions, the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office reinforces its commitment to children and adolescents, to investigate any type of aggression against them, and comply with the legal resources that are required to restore their right to live a life free of violence and enforce justice for the victims.
The Judge has issued the conviction of 36 years, and according to the psychological opinion that was issued, the abuser will pay a fine as compensation for the damage in the amount of 33,800 pesos ($1600 USD), a ridiculously low amount to compensate a minor for lifelong damage done by her abuser, and an example of the value Mexico’s justice system places of female victims.
