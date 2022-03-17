Massive return of tourists expected in Puerto Vallarta for Spring Break and Easter

Highlighting that national tourism has always been faithful to Puerto Vallarta, Marcelo Alcaraz, hotelier of this tourist destination, announced that occupation of nearly 100% is expected for this long weekend and for Holy Week and Easter.
Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.
“This long weekend on March 21, as well as the period of Holy Week and Easter, we will have a large influx of national tourism in which we expect an occupation very close to 100%, the same as Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Holy Sunday,” he said.
The hotel entrepreneur said he was enthusiastic about the massive return of tourists, but this should not represent a relaxation in the implementation of biosecurity measures, in such a way that he called for being responsible in the face of the current situation, “continue taking care of ourselves and protecting ourselves and, of course, continue advancing in the economic and health issue, so that they can live together in harmony.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2 years ago, Puerto Vallarta has registered an impact on the tourism sector, since for several months all activity was stopped, registering multimillion-dollar losses, as well as unemployment.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Vaccination certificates no longer required to enter bars and clubs As a result of the decline in COVID-19 cases in Jalisco, the Health Board approved new health provisions that will come into force on March 17 and until May 8 to continue dealing with the pandemic. The experts and members of the health board agreed that vaccine certificates will no longer be required to enter…
- Puerto Vallarta expects packed beaches this weekend during holiday in Mexico Puerto Vallarta expects packed beaches with weekend with tourists taking advantage of the three-day holiday weekend which will serve as a glimpse at the expectations for the holiday period of Holy Week and Easter, said the Director of Tourism and Municipal Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen. Next Monday, March 21, will celebrate Benito Juárez’s birthday,…
- Jalisco looks to remove remaining COVID-19 restrictions on bars, clubs, and events Given the drop in positive cases and deaths from COVID-19, starting next week Jalisco could withdraw the restrictive capacity measures implemented by the authorities in spaces with a high concentration of people to prevent contagion. This was announced this Tuesday by the Governor of Jalisco, explaining that the final decision so that spaces such as…
- Mexico sends 500 additional troops to Jalisco due to increased violence The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) reinforced the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara (ZMG) with 500 military personnel, mainly due to the violence suffered by the state, where an average of 1.69 intentional homicides are recorded daily. The group of half a thousand soldiers arrived in convoy in Guadalajara early this Sunday, March 13, and joined…
- 2 killed, 18 injured in gas explosion at Mexican resort A gas tank exploded at a beachside restaurant on Mexico’s Caribbean coast Monday, killing two restaurant employees and injuring 18 people, authorities said. The restaurant is in a popular tourist zone of the Playa del Carmen resort, south of Cancun, and three of the injured people were apparently customers, though no information on their nationalities…