Massive return of tourists expected in Puerto Vallarta for Spring Break and Easter

Highlighting that national tourism has always been faithful to Puerto Vallarta, Marcelo Alcaraz, hotelier of this tourist destination, announced that occupation of nearly 100% is expected for this long weekend and for Holy Week and Easter.

“This long weekend on March 21, as well as the period of Holy Week and Easter, we will have a large influx of national tourism in which we expect an occupation very close to 100%, the same as Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Holy Sunday,” he said.

The hotel entrepreneur said he was enthusiastic about the massive return of tourists, but this should not represent a relaxation in the implementation of biosecurity measures, in such a way that he called for being responsible in the face of the current situation, “continue taking care of ourselves and protecting ourselves and, of course, continue advancing in the economic and health issue, so that they can live together in harmony.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2 years ago, Puerto Vallarta has registered an impact on the tourism sector, since for several months all activity was stopped, registering multimillion-dollar losses, as well as unemployment.

