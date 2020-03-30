Mayor of Vallarta will take a cut in salary to buy food for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic

The mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Arturo Dávalos Peña, has announced that in the face of the Covid 19 contingency, he has decided to reduce his salary by 50% and his directors by 20% in order to create an economic exchange to acquire pantries and support some 7,500 families from Vallarta with limited resources or who have run out of income due to the closure of hotels and restaurants in the city.

In a message addressed to the people of Vallarta, the mayor told them that they are not alone and that he understands their concern, “because we come from the citizens and work for the citizens.”

He said he was concerned and busy helping families who need it most, so after holding a meeting with his social and economic cabinet, it was agreed in the first instance to reduce his salary by 50 percent and 20 percent of all the directors of the City Council to donate it to this cause, because “in Puerto Vallarta everything goes in the same boat.”

Likewise, he invited the councilors to carry out the same, a proposal that he will formally present this Monday at noon in a council session that, for health security reasons, will only be with the presence of the councilors.

“I took the opportunity to invite the regidor and trustee, to join this initiative to reduce wages. I am sure they will do it with great pleasure, because today is for Vallarta ”, added Dávalos Peña.

At the same time, current spending on gasoline and electricity will be reduced to implement a food plan in support of 7,500 vulnerable families, with food during the contingency stage.

Likewise, the mayor reiterated his call to the entrepreneurs of the port, whom he thanked for the investment and jobs they generate, so that they support their workers and make an effort to join this feeding strategy, contributing resources to this effort or delivering pantries directly to your collaborators.

The mayor also invited union leaders to be part of this crusade to support their members.

The mayor added that the 25 water systems of Seapal Vallarta will also be reactivated so that families save by filling their jugs with quality drinking water for free; We estimate a supply of 40 thousand jugs per month for families from Vallarta; You will not be short of water ”, he pointed out.

Puerto Vallarta has not reported any cases of COVID-19, although it’s the most popular tourist destination in the State of Jalisco, the state with the most cases of coronavirus reported in Mexico.