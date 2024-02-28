Mexican Living in Qatar Arrested for Being Gay

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - On February 4, Manuel Guerrero Aviña, a Mexican citizen residing in Qatar, was apprehended under contentious circumstances, sparking international concern and calls for action. Guerrero stands accused of being targeted for his sexual orientation and HIV-positive status, igniting fervent demands for his release amid allegations of mistreatment and abuse while in custody.
>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<
Subscribers support this independent news site.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market, so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.
Popular posts:
- Red Flag Warnings Continue on Puerto Vallarta Beaches For Second Day Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – For the second day in a row, the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta experiences unusually high waves, prompting local authorities to maintain red flag warnings along its beaches. Blanca Becerra, the second commander of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit stationed in Puerto Vallarta, reported that the coastal…
- Discover Why Now is the Best Time to Visit Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, an iconic tourist haven in Mexico, eagerly awaits travelers from across the globe as it enters its prime season for visitors. Renowned for its pristine beaches, delectable cuisine, and vibrant ambiance, Puerto Vallarta beckons as an ideal destination for relaxation and unforgettable vacation experiences. But when is the best time to visit Puerto…
- Affordable Vacationing in Puerto Vallarta: A Guide to Maximizing Your Experience Puerto Vallarta, renowned for its stunning coastal beauty and vibrant cultural scene, stands out as a top destination in the Jalisco region of Mexico. With its array of tourist attractions, this city offers a memorable experience for all who visit. However, exploring this idyllic destination does not have to strain your finances. Here are some…
- High Waves and Red Flags Persist in Puerto Vallarta Beaches for Third Consecutive Day Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The scenic beaches of Puerto Vallarta continue to be under the grip of the red flag warning for the third consecutive day, cautioning beachgoers of the perilous conditions attributed to towering waves. According to Blanca Becerra, the second commander of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit stationed in Puerto…
- Candlelight Puerto Vallarta: The Four Seasons Concert Series to Enchant Audiences Puerto Vallarta is set to be serenaded by the enchanting melodies of Candlelight, a captivating concert series featuring classically trained musicians against the backdrop of hundreds of flickering LED candles. This immersive musical experience promises to transport audiences into a realm of timeless beauty and harmonious resonance. Hosted at the picturesque Patio Los Arcos of…
- Beaches in Puerto Vallarta Reopen Following Wave Warning Puerto Vallarta, known for its stunning coastline and vibrant beach culture, is once again welcoming beachgoers after a period of restricted access due to high waves. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a warning last Friday, forecasting waves reaching 1 to 3 meters along the coast of Jalisco, including Puerto Vallarta. In response to the…
- Puerto Vallarta Welcomes Top Golfers for Mexico Open at Vidanta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Once again, Puerto Vallarta reaffirms its status as a premier sports tourist destination as it prepares to host the prestigious Mexico Open at Vidanta golf tournament for the third consecutive year. This renowned event, considered one of the most important golf tournaments globally, is set to be broadcast to over 200…
- Puerto Vallarta Continues Record Hotel Occupancy for Fourth Consecutive Week Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Amidst collaborative efforts from various stakeholders within the tourism sector, Puerto Vallarta has once again asserted its dominance in the national hospitality arena. According to Christian Preciado Cázares, the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, the city achieved an outstanding 84.4% hotel occupancy rate from February 12 to 18, marking the…
- Russian State Ballet Mari El to Enthrall Audiences in Puerto Vallarta with “Swan Lake” Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Russian State Ballet Mari El is set to captivate audiences in Puerto Vallarta with two exclusive performances of "Swan Lake," the timeless classical ballet, on Sunday, May 5, 2024. The Vallarta Theater will host the esteemed ballet company for shows at 6:00 pm and 8:30 pm, offering residents and visitors…
- Seven Cities in Mexico Rank Among World’s Most Violent, Akin to a “Failed State.” Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Mexico continues to grapple with a sobering reality as it maintains a prominent presence on the global stage of violence, with seven of its cities securing positions within the top 10 most violent locales worldwide. This unsettling revelation comes courtesy of the latest iteration of the "Ranking (2023) of the 50…