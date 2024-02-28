Mexican Living in Qatar Arrested for Being Gay

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - On February 4, Manuel Guerrero Aviña, a Mexican citizen residing in Qatar, was apprehended under contentious circumstances, sparking international concern and calls for action. Guerrero stands accused of being targeted for his sexual orientation and HIV-positive status, igniting fervent demands for his release amid allegations of mistreatment and abuse while in custody.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.