Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso opened lower against the US dollar on Tuesday morning, extending a recent slide as global trade tensions flare and market participants brace for a key Federal Reserve decision. According to official data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the spot exchange rate stood at 19.7293 pesos per dollar, marking a loss of 5.99 cents—or 0.31 percent—from Monday’s close of 19.6694 pesos.