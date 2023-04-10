Mexican singer and telenovela actor Julián Figueroa found dead at 27

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Julián Figueroa Fernández, son of actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, now deceased, has been found dead at his home in Mexico City.
The medical report indicates that the cause of death was acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. The body showed no signs of violence, according to sources.
Maribel Guardia said funeral services for Julián Figueroa would be held privately.
“His funeral honors will be held in private, next to the people closest to him and who loved him the most. I thank all the messages of support and love that you have been sending me, but at this moment I have no soul to answer anyone; I hope I can do it another time,” she wrote.
A day earlier, the young man dedicated a post on his social networks to his father, who died in 2015 from cancer :
“How slowly 8 years have passed, since the day you left time tastes more bitter. And people proclaim that time will fix everything, but it’s a vile lie, it hurts more every day and without fear of hurting sensibilities… here it goes. TO MY DAD. To hell with the Grammys, with fame and money, because my only desire is to hug you… one more time. I love you DAD, and if your death hurts me, it’s because your life was so precious to me.”
Julián Figueroa Fernández was a Mexican actor and singer, born on December 2, 1995, in Mexico City, Mexico. He is the son of the late Mexican singer Joan Sebastian and actress Maribel Guardia.
Julián Figueroa began his acting career in 2016, appearing in the Mexican telenovela “Despertar contigo” as Santiago. He has also acted in other TV shows such as “Like, la Leyenda” and “El Bienamado”.
In addition to acting, Julián Figueroa was a singer and released several singles, including “Ya Te Perdí la Fe” and “Mi Vida en Vida”. He also performed on stage and toured in Mexico and the United States.
Julián Figueroa has been in the public eye since he was a child, as the son of two famous parents. He has often been the subject of media attention, particularly regarding his personal life and relationships.
This is the third tragedy to strike the sons of Joan Sebastian. The first tragedy was the death of Jesus Figueroa, shot and killed in 2006 at a concert in the United States at the age of 27. Second, came the death of another son, Juan Sebastian Figueroa, who was also shot and killed in 2010, at the age of 32, in Cuernavaca. Now the third tragedy with the death of Julián Figueroa, dead of a suspected heart attack, at the age of 27, like his brother Jesus.
