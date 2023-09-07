Mexico is on the Verge of Electing Its First Female President in a “Machismo” Entrenched Society

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a monumental political shift, former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has been selected as the candidate for the ruling party in the upcoming June 2024 elections. This marks the first time in Mexico's history that two major female candidates from the main political movements will go head to head for the country's highest office.

Sheinbaum's selection by the Morena party, as announced on Wednesday night, saw her triumph over five male rivals. The move showcases the nation's evolving political landscape, as Sheinbaum and opposition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.