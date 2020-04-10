Mexico adds coronavirus social distancing to its earthquake plan

The Mexican government recommended that the population follow the established protocols in the event of an earthquake, such as retreating to areas of lower risk, but keeping “a healthy distance” to reduce the probability of infections in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the current outlook in Mexico for COVID-19, in the event of an earthquake, it is necessary to follow the pre-established protocol for this event, keeping the ‘healthy distance’,” the Security Secretariat said in a statement.

The government coined the expression “healthy distance” as the main indication to its population to reduce the spread of the virus.

The government even presented a cartoon character called “Susana Distancia”, a superheroine, whose “superpower” is to extend her arms to the sides, generating a space of around a meter and a half, which is the minimum distance that health experts recommend between people to avoid infections.

The federal administration recalled the protocol in the event of earthquakes in Mexico that involves “not using elevators and ladders, withdrawing into areas of lower risk and obtaining information through official sources.”

They reiterated the importance of having a family action plan and holding drills three times a year. They also asked to prepare an emergency backpack with radio, food, antibacterial gel, first aid kits, and medicines.

Mexico is located in a highly seismic zone, with the central regions, where the capital is located, and the south, the most sensitive to the impact of earthquakes.

On September 19, 2017, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country, leaving just over 360 dead, mainly in Mexico City.

The earthquake coincided in date with another earthquake that was recorded in 1985, of magnitude 8.1 that left about 10,000 dead, most also in the Mexican capital.