Mexico confirms the first cases of “Hellhound”, a new variant of COVID-19

November 16, 2022
Hellhound is the nickname given to the new sublineages of Ómicron, BQ.1, and BQ.1.1, strains that have been constantly increasing since the end of September, mainly in Europe and the US. The National Institute of Genomic Medicine ( INMEGEN ) was the one that registered the first case of . . .

