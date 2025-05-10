Mexico Cuts Cruise Passenger Tax to $5: Port of Puerto Vallarta Poised for Tourism Surge

Effective July 1, 2025, Mexico slashes its cruise passenger Non-Resident Duty from $42 to $5 USD, a move expected to boost cruise ship calls and revitalize Puerto Vallarta’s local tourism economy.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Mexico’s federal authorities have announced a dramatic reduction in the Non-Resident Duty (DNR) tax for cruise ship passengers, slashing the per-person fee from the originally proposed $42 USD to just $5 USD. The revised tariff will take effect on July 1, 2025, representing a significant compromise following intense negotiations between the Mexican government and industry stakeholders . . .