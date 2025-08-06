Jalisco Cartel exposed for $8 billion USD illegal mercury trafficking ring to Amazon mining

A new investigative report has uncovered that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is behind a massive and highly lucrative mercury trafficking network, supplying illegal gold mining operations in the Amazon rainforest with toxic materials extracted and smuggled from Mexico. The revelations have sparked alarm among environmental authorities and anti-crime agencies, revealing how criminal groups are profiting from toxic substances banned by international law—and highlighting...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter