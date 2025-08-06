CJNG leader El Mencho evaded capture due to a leak from inside Mexico’s National Guard

A new investigative report claims that Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), narrowly escaped capture after receiving a tip-off from within Mexico’s National Guard. The revelation has sparked fresh concerns about cartel infiltration in federal security forces, an issue long feared but rarely confirmed with such specificity. The report, published August 6 by veteran journalist Raymundo Riva Palacio,...

The revelation has sparked fresh concerns about cartel infiltration in federal security forces, an issue long feared but rarely confirmed with such specificity.

The report, published August 6 by veteran journalist Raymundo Riva Palacio, alleges that a highly coordinated raid planned by Mexico’s armed forces was compromised in its final hours due to . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter