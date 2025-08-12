Mexico expels 26 cartel figures in deal with US

Mexico put 26 high-ranking cartel figures on planes to the United States in a high-stakes handover tied to trade tensions and joint security goals. Among them is Abigael González Valencia, the Los Cuinis boss and brother-in-law of “El Mencho.” Washington agreed not to seek the death penalty, and Mexico confirmed the transfers as an ongoing operation. Officials say it’s the second mass handover in months—one that lands amid threatened tariffs and a White House push to classify cartel groups as terrorist organizations. What comes next—for courts, victims, and the border—will unfold quickly . . .

