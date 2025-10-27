IMSS Quintana Roo vaccines 15,000 shots and counting

IMSS teams in Quintana Roo have kicked off the 2025-26 Winter Vaccination Campaign across the state. More than 15,000 combined COVID-19 and influenza doses have been delivered so far, officials say. Clinics are open daily with extended hours and fixed and mobile modules. IMSS crews are also making home visits to protect older adults and people with limited mobility. The effort aims to reach high-risk groups quickly as temperatures fall and respir…

