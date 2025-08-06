U.S. sanctions rapper El Makabelico for laundering cartel money through music and concerts

The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned Mexican rapper El Makabelico for allegedly helping launder money for the Northeast Cartel (CDN), marking a rare move against a public figure in the growing world of narco music. In a statement released August 6, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said El Makabelico—real name Ricardo Hernández—acted as a financial operator for CDN by funneling illicit proceeds through...

In a statement released August 6, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said El Makabelico—real name Ricardo Hernández—acted as a financial operator for CDN by funneling illicit proceeds through music royalties and live events.

The move freezes any assets connected to Hernández within U.S. jurisdiction . . .

