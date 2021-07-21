Mexico predicts 178% increase in summer travel despite third wave of COVID-19

The summer holidays came to Mexico at a time when the third wave of COVID-19 is growing, mainly threatening young people with new variants that are much more dangerous and contagious than those of the previous year.

After a year of keeping activities closed during the pandemic at the national and international level, authorities and consultants have stated that it is reasonable that people want to take advantage of this summer break to visit the main tourist destinations in the country.

Given this, the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) prepared the probable expectations for this period, in which it foresees that there will be a movement of more than 20 million tourists, which represents an increase of 178%, compared to the same period of the last year.

Despite this third outbreak of COVID-19, the agency indicated that the number of expected visitors represents an economic impact 48.5% higher than in 2020.

Likewise, they estimated that there will be an average hotel occupancy of 52.2%, equivalent to 36 percentage points more than in the same period of 2020.

Secretary Torruco Marqués pointed out that these expectations made by Sectur are joined by the recent report released by the international consulting firm ForwardKeys, which maintains that between July and September of this year the flow of travelers to Mexico will increase.

Do you want to support local and indepenent news? Become a business or individual sponsor of this news site. Learn more about sponsoring PVDN

According to this consultancy and information related to the sale of airline tickets, this holiday season Mexico will receive 31.9% more international tourists by air, compared to the same period in 2019; among the main source markets: from the United States, 30.4% more; while in Spain an increase of 27.6% is calculated; from Switzerland 21.3%; and from France 5.2%.

Trending News