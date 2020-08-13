Mexico prepares mass production of COVID-19 vaccine

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, announced that Mexico and Argentina agreed to produce between 150 and 250 million doses of the vaccine against COVID- 19 that Astra – Zeneca and the University of Oxford developed.

Through a message issued through their official accounts, the Mexican Foreign Minister stressed that to achieve this objective, both countries will have the financial support of the Carlos Slim Foundation.

He added that the details of the pact that the leaders Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and Alberto Fernández formed will be announced today.

However, Alberto Fernández highlighted yesterday, from Buenos Aires, that both nations will be in charge of the production and distribution of the vaccine for Latin America and the Caribbean (with the exception of Brazil, which has a separate agreement).

He stated that the vaccines will be ready in the first half of 2021 and will be distributed fairly in the region at the request of governments.

The Argentine president indicated that the agreement between the laboratory and the Carlos Slim Foundation allows access to doses at more reasonable prices. Each will cost between three and four dollars.

On July 20, it was announced that the vaccine developed in the United Kingdom generated “a strong immune response” in a trial with a thousand patients.

“Much remains to be done, but the results are promising,” said researcher Sarah Gilbert at the time.

Progress in the fight against the virus is such that Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, announced on Tuesday that his country finished the first drug against COVID-19. “A vaccine has been registered that provides long-lasting immunity.”

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that homologation requires a “rigorous” procedure.