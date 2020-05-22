Mexico reaches more than 6,500 deaths by COVID-19, records highest number of cases in a single day

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, reported that at the close of this May 21, Mexico reached 6,510 deaths and 59,567 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Today’s numbers represent 2,973 new cases reported today, the highest daily total of infections since the beginning of the pandemic, and 420 deaths. Mexico had one of its highest testing days processing 6,824 COVID-19 tests in the past 24-hours.

The State of Jalisco reported 59 new cases and one additional death. As for Puerto Vallarta, there are 6 new cases reported today and no new deaths.

The three entities with the highest cumulative death record are Mexico City, Baja California, and the State of Mexico. By contrast, Aguascalientes, Durango, and Colima are the three with the lowest number of deaths.

Meanwhile, the official noted that there is still hospital capacity, including that of critically ill patients who require ventilators, in all states of the Republic.

Despite the fact that the numbers of infections and deaths have not flattened, but on the contrary, they continue to increase, the Mexican authorities are preparing for the new (staggered) normality, which would take effect on June 1, 11 days from today.

Since the National Sana Distancia Day began, 60 days have passed when non-essential activities were suspended in order to avoid mitigation of COVID-19.

This afternoon, the official recalled that Mexico made the decision to implement the containment measures two weeks before it registered the accelerated increase in cases.