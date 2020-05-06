Mexico records its deadliest day from COVID-19

Mexico recorded its deadliest day from COVID-19 on Tuesday with 236 fatalities, reaching a total of 2,507 dead since the beginning of the pandemic in late February.

In addition, it was the first time that more than 200 deaths were recorded in a single day. The previous record was April 28 with 163 deaths in a single day.

The number of cases of people infected with COVID-19 increased to 26,025 confirmed patients, according to the Ministry of Health (SSa).

On Mexico’s deadliest day, Puerto Vallarta did not report any new cases or deaths from COVID-19, according to the numbers collected by the Federal Government each day.

The trend over the last 10 days for new infections nationally is beginning to stabilize, although until April 26 the trend was still climbing.

Most of the deaths in Mexico have been registered in Mexico City, Baja California, and the State of Mexico, while Durango, San Luis Potosí, and Colima, are the entities with the lowest number of deaths from COVID-19.

According to the mathematical projections, the Mexican health authorities have said that on May 8 the pandemic will reach its maximum transmission peak in the country, with Mexico City being the area that so far reports the highest number of cases.

Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported this Monday that, based on mathematical projections, it is estimated that around 6,000 deaths from coronavirus will be recorded in Mexico .

“Regarding the mortality estimate, it is still the one we have projected. Right now, as you could see, we have 2,271 people who have lost their lives due to COVID and we are close to the midpoint of the epidemic curve. In the descent of the curve, we can have the others, more or less 2,000 or 3,000 and with it we would have almost 6,000 deaths. ”