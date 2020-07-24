Mexico records its highest day of COVID-19 infections with a 52% positivity rate

The Mexican Health authorities reported this Thursday that there were 718 new deaths and 8,438 new infections by COVID -19 in the last 24 hours, for a cumulative of 41,908 deaths and 370,712 infections since the start of the pandemic in the country on February 28.

Today marks the first time that Mexico has recorded more than 8,000 infections in a single day, and current positivity rates remain high at 52%, meaning more than half of people tested result in a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

Mexico also recorded its highest number of active cases since the beginning of the pandemic, those infections over the past 14 days that would still be considered contagious, with 31,995 active cases in the country today.

The numbers reported by the federal government are from the public health systems, patients diagnoses in private hospitals or private laboratories are not reported by the government.

In the State of Jalisco, where private health care systems are included in reporting, cases in the private sector are more than twice those in the public healthcare system. Mexico’s federal government reports Jalisco’s COVID-19 cases at 11,041, however with the private sector included, the State of Jalisco reports 24,011.

At the time of this report, Jalisco had not released today’s numbers for COVID-19, however, numbers reported by the federal government indicate that today, Puerto Vallarta reached its highest number of active cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and it has recorded its highest day of infections within the public healthcare system today.

Complete numbers for Jalisco and Puerto Vallarta are expected to be released on Friday morning.