Mexico records week with the most COVID deaths in the sixth wave

In the last seven days, Mexico reported 30,952 new cases and 272 deaths from COVID-19. Since December, the month in which the Ministry of Health announced the sixth wave of infections, this is the highest number of deaths.

According to the agency’s weekly technical report, as of this Tuesday, January 17, Mexico accumulates 7,315,454 positive cases and 331,605 deaths from the virus.

The estimated active cases of COVID had a reduction, to this day they detected 36,276, a drop of 1,457 infections compared to last week, which is found predominantly in the following entities: Mexico City, Aguascalientes, Colima, Querétaro, Nayarit, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Zacatecas, and Baja California Sur.

Active cases are considered to be those positive who started symptoms in the last 14 days, allowing to identify where there is greater viral activity and an increase in virus transmission.

Regarding confirmed COVID cases accumulated by state, the first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Puebla, and Sonora, which together they make up 64 percent of all accumulated cases registered in the country.

The general hospitalization of COVID cases rose from 7 to 8 percent in the last week, while the occupancy of beds with a ventilator went from 2 to 3 percent at the national level, according to Salud.

However, despite the fact that the country accumulates 12 weeks with rising infections, Dr. Hugo López-Gatell said at a press conference on Tuesday, January 17, that thanks to vaccination the situation is “mild”.

Despite the fact that Mexico reports its week with the most deaths from COVID at least since September, López-Gatell said that these are “practically minimal” compared to previous waves of infections.

Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.

Trending news on PVDN