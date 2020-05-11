Mexico reports 1,563 new cases of COVID-19 and 112 deaths

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reported this Sunday, May 10, from the National Palace that the cases of coronavirus registered in Mexico are 35,022, adding 1,563 new cases in the past day and 3,465 deceased, with 112 in the past day.

The State of Jalisco reported only one new case in the past 24-hours and four deaths, with only 42 people tested in the last day.

Puerto Vallarta reported no new cases, no new deaths, and did not report any new COVID-19 tests in the past day.

Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, read the technical report at the evening press conference, where he indicated the progress of COVID-19 in each state and indicated the most affected entities after 49 days of the implementation of the National Day of Healthy Distance.

Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Tabasco, Veracruz, and Baja California are the five entities with more confirmed cases; those that carry less are Campeche, Zacatecas, Baja California Sur, Durango, and Colima.

The incidence rate of active cases in the country per 100,000 inhabitants is 6.48. The highest rates are found in Mexico City, Tabasco, and Morelos. The least in Durango, Oaxaca, and Colima.

According to the official estimates of the SSa and UNAM, this week should have been the week with the highest transmission of SARS-CoV-2, this means that from the following week, the numbers of new cases are estimated to fall compared to those registered in the last days.

Health officials indicate that everything is going as expected; however, they do not let their guard down or rule out new outbreaks or new factors that determine some type of change in transmission.

López-Gatell urged the population to continue with social isolation to avoid the collapse of medical units throughout the national territory.

There is no vaccine or proven treatment for COVID-19 and social isolation will not end the pandemic. Many countries around the world have eased restrictions only to find an increase in new cases and a need to reinstate strict guidelines.

Sweden’s top health official compared COVID-19 to a fire that is easily spread and warns eventually everyone will be infected. Sweden is one of the few countries that have opted not to put the country under lockdown and is expected to recover faster both economically and slowing the spread of the virus through herd immunity.