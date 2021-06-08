Mexico reports lowest COVID-19 death rate in over a year

On Monday, June 7, the Ministry of Health reported that the accumulated deaths from COVID-19 amounted to 228,838, after registering only 34 new deaths nationwide in the past 24-hours, the lowest figure for more than a year. The last time a similar figure was reported was on April 8, 2020, when 33 deaths were reported in a single day.

Likewise, with 1,401 new infections compared to the previous day, Mexico added a total of 2,434,562 accumulated cases of the disease.

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the pandemic in the country, the Director General of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control ( Cenaprece ), Ruy López Ridaura, explained that week 20, compared to 19, presented a plateau in the national epidemic curve. The doctor commented that “possibly” at the end of the week there will be a slight increase in cases.

The specialist estimated that there are 18,514 active cases, that is, people who have presented symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days ( May 25 to June 7, 2021).

According to the technical report published on the website of the health agency, Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000 cases), followed by Tabasco, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo (more than 1,000 infections); Between the four entities, they concentrate 52% of the active cases in the country.

By calculating the estimated asset incidence rate by residence entity, it is observed that, to date, Baja California Sur and Quintana Roo are the entities that present an estimated rate greater than 70 per 100,000 inhabitants.

In contrast, Morelos, Aguascalientes, and Tlaxcala have the least amount of active infections: 69, 62, and 47 cases, respectively.

This is reflected in the new colors of the Epidemiological Traffic Light that came into effect this Monday and will be in effect until June 20, where 19 states will be green (low risk): Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Chiapas, Coahuila, Durango, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Morelos, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

There are nine states in yellow (medium risk): Baja California, Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Sonora, Sinaloa and Veracruz; likewise, four in orange (high risk): Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Yucatán; and no entities in red (maximum risk).