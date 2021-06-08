Villa rentals in Puerto Vallarta that will have you vacationing like a celebrity

Want to vacation like a celebrity, or host a large family or business group? A Puerto Vallarta Villa Vacation Rental is the perfect option. Many villas in Puerto Vallarta include a full staff, like chefs, cleaning staff, and concierge.

Beautiful Boutique Mexican Villa

Casa La Villita is a spectacular 14 bedroom 17 bath boutique villa located beach side in lower Conchas Chinas, Puerto Vallarta. This spacious villa is filled with Mexican charm, decorated in bright festive colours with Mexican artwork, the attention to detail however, is truly found in the traditional artisan telavera throughout. It comes with a full complement of staff to serve your every need. From the moment you arrive you are welcomed with warm Mexican hospitality, every whim and desire is satisfied, your stay can be as pampered as you wish and you can be ensured that it will be a memorable one. Enjoy the delicious fare (Mexican and International cuisine) made from fresh local ingredients and prepared lovingly by our long term chef. Each meal can be catered and served in one of the many indoor or outdoor dining areas. Lounge by the pool, enjoy an afternoon bar-b-q at the out door grill or soak up the sun on our roof top deck as you watch the whales and dolphins pass by. The roof top terrace comes complete with a palapa bar, not to be missed are the stunning sunsets while enjoying a drink. Enjoy one of our many terraces before really relaxing your body in the hot tub. We welcome families, if you have small children joining you, we have a variety of games, movies and a play structure on site to keep them entertained.

5 Star Oceanfront Villa with full staff

Villa Los Arcos is located just north of Mismaloya Bay on the water overlooking the infamous Los Arcos nature preserve, approximately 15 minutes south of exciting old (‘viejo’) town Puerto Vallarta. This is truly a villa wherein the “ocean is inside the villa.” Also, two of the bedroom suites are actually built into the granite cliff which many nature experts say provides an awesome energizing experience. No other villa in Puerto Vallarta offers all of the amenities that are offered at Villa Los Arcos. In fact, once you have “tasted” the many different types of succulent fruits and vegetables offered and selected by the Villa Los Arcos’ staff you will immediately find them simply irresistible. Villa Los Arcos has six complete distinct master bedroom suites, each with its own full bathroom. Every suite has an uncompromising view of the Los Arcos nature preserve and the ocean. Also, all of the suites are duly appointed with luxury furniture. No detail has been ignored. In addition, all of the beds have Tempurpedic mattresses so as to ensure the ultimate comfort and a very good night’s sleep. Each suite is an absolute joy to stay in.

Tropical beachfront villa in Conchas Chinas

Villa Montecito presents a tropical, beachfront paradise with an unforgettable and massive 18,500 square feet of luxury indoor/outdoor living space, and features state-of-the-art amenities on all four levels. This exceptional, newly renovated, and professionally decorated 12 bedroom,14 bath villa is located directly on the beach in Conchas Chinas, often referred to as the Beverly Hills of Puerto Vallarta.

Villa Montecito is fully staffed with a complimentary villa manager, concierge service, 24/7 houseman, two housekeepers, night watchman, cook and sous chef, waitstaff, bartender, and mixologist. The Villa is available for rental as 6 bedrooms (up to 12 bedrooms) and will accommodate up to 24 guests. All twelve beautifully decorated bedrooms offer ensuite baths, ocean-view terraces, individual air-conditioning, hairdryers, bathrobes, bathroom essentials, and yoga mats. Sleeping accommodations include eleven king-size and two single beds.

Classic Hacienda on Puerto Vallarta´s best beach

This beautiful property is located only 3.5 miles south of Old Town on the safest white sand swimming beach in Puerto Vallarta. There are no drop-offs or boulders in front of the villa. This classic hacienda is laid out on one level so its wheelchair accessible and it has a big lawn, patio, and pool only eight steps away from a white sandy beach. It has breathtakingly spectacular 180-degree views of Banderas Bay, Los Arcos, Punta Mita, Nuevo Vallarta, and the Majestic Sierra Madre Mountains. At certain times of the year dolphins and humpback whales migrating to Banderas bay, provide great shows right in front of the villa. There is a beautiful blue oval swimming pool that’s heated so your kids can swim in the morning or at night without shivering. This unique U-shaped villa encompasses a beautiful outdoor area so it’s ideal for weddings, family reunions, corporate retreats, and all kinds of special events. The patio is big enough to seat 150 people for weddings, however, only smaller weddings are permitted. This property is a hidden treasure situated on 97 meters (the three villa compound) of prime beachfront property. On the mountainside behind the villa, there is 107,000 square feet of protected rain forest which is part of the Macumba estate. There are no roads in front of this villa to hinder the outstanding ocean view.

Perfect villa for families or company events

Villa Santa Cruz is located hillside in the upper Concha’s Chinas with breathtaking views of the South Coast, a short drive from the popular Romantic Zone & Los Muertos Beach. The design is relaxed coastal contemporary with organic details & colorful art & textiles to compliment the setting between the rain forest & sparkling Pacific Ocean.

The spacious 8 Bedroom villa offers numerous spaces for relaxing and entertaining with 43 indoor interior living /lounging zones plus a spectacular rooftop terrace with a fountain & covered open-air dining. The main level living area has a wall of windows that open completely to flow to terrace & infinity pool & views to the ocean & south coast.