Jalisco Reports Two New Monkeypox Cases After 14 Weeks Without Infections

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - After a lull of 14 weeks with no reported infections, the Jalisco Ministry of Health has confirmed two new cases of monkeypox, bringing the state's total case count to 407. Both patients are currently in an active status, a period in which the virus can be transmitted, and have been put under home isolation.
