Mexico’s Senate passes ‘Crimes against sexual orientation’ bill that prohibits conversion therapy

Mexico’s Senate modified the Federal Penal Code and the General Health Law to prohibit and punish presumed therapies to correct sexual orientation, known as conversion therapies.

The reform creates a new criminal classification called “Crimes against Sexual Orientation”.

Punishment:

Prison: 2 to 6 years

Fine: $96 thousand pesos to $192 thousand pesos

Sanctions imposed on whoever performs, imparts, applies, forces, or finances any treatment, service, or practice that hinders, restricts, prevents, undermines, annuls, or suppresses sexual orientation.

The sanction will be doubled when the victims are:

Under 18 years old

Older adults

People with disabilities

“Forced or endure various cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, tending to reorient or reassign their sexual preference or their gender identity through behaviors that range from illegal deprivation of liberty, to beatings, chaining, medication and forced hormone treatment among other acts ”. Ana Lilia Rivera Rivera, Senator from Morena

Health professionals guilty of “crimes against sexual orientation” will be suspended from professional practice for one to three years.

In case of recidivism, the cancellation of the registration of the identity card and the definitive prohibition of professional practice will be imposed.

What Is Conversion Therapy?

According to Shishira Sreenivas in an article for WebMD, conversion therapy is any emotional or physical therapy used to “cure” or “repair” a person’s attraction to the same sex, or their gender identity and expression. Providers claim these therapies can make someone heterosexual or “straight.” But there’s no evidence to support this.

Medical and mental health experts have rejected conversion therapy practices as dangerous and discriminatory for decades. It not only doesn’t work, but could also lead to:

Depression

Anxiety

Drug use

Homelessness

Suicide

In extreme cases, the practices may be violent or torturous. Conversion therapy is sometimes called “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

What Does Conversion Therapy Look Like?

It can range from psychotherapy (talk therapy) to medical and faith-based methods that can be emotional or physical.

Psychotherapy. Talk therapy is the most widely used. But providers might also try behavioral, interpersonal, or cognitive therapies. Some teach stereotypical masculine and feminine behaviors or use hypnosis to try to change thought patterns for same-sex attraction. Another commonly used method is called “aversion therapy.” In this practice, people are exposed to painful or uncomfortable sensations like electric shocks and nausea– or paralysis-causing drugs. This is done in hopes of forming a negative association with the person’s attractions or identity to “correct” it.

Medical. This includes medicine, hormone, or steroid therapies. In extreme cases, gender-affirming surgeries are done to “neutralize” sexual orientation. especially among transgender people.

Faith-based. In some religious practices, homosexuality and other forms of gender expression and identity are sometimes viewed as “evil.” Conversion therapy is sometimes performed by clergy or other spiritual advisers. It may include using anti-gay slurs and prayers. In severe cases, it could also include beating, shackling, food deprivation, and even exorcism.

In 2013, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) removed “gender identity disorder” from its diagnostic manual. The APA now refers to conversion therapy techniques as “sexual orientation change efforts (SOCE)” or “gender identity change efforts (GICE).” It’s coined the terms to differentiate from evidence-based forms of therapy. But providers, usually unlicensed, can often disguise the terms they use to avoid being found.

These terms include:

Sexual attraction fluidity exploration in therapy (SAFE-T)

Eliminating, reducing, or decreasing frequency or intensity of unwanted same-sex attraction (SSA)

Reparative therapy

Sexual reorientation efforts

Ex-gay ministry

Promoting healthy sexuality

Addressing sexual addictions and disorders

Sexuality counseling

Encouraging relational and sexual wholeness

Healing sexual brokenness

What Harm Can Conversion Therapy Cause?

Conversion therapy techniques can lead to feeling “less than” or “damaged,” impacting self-esteem. This can take a significant toll on your emotional and physical health. A number of medical and mental health organizations have issued public statements rejecting the use of conversion therapy because of this.

And many providers who claim to be qualified to provide conversion therapy are often not licensed mental health practitioners or medical experts.

One study found that LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or questioning) people who are rejected or discriminated against are:

8 times more likely to report having attempted suicide

Almost 6 times more likely to report high levels of depression

More than 3 times as likely to use illegal drugs

3 times more likely to be at high risk of HIV and other STDs

