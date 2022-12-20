VACATION RENTALS

Ministry of Defense reveals Puerto Vallarta under control of cartel responsible for kidnapping Mexican Army Colonel

December 20, 2022
Intelligence reports from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) revealed that Tapalpa, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazamitla —along with other tourist destinations in Jalisco— are under the control of the CJNG, Jalisco Cartel, led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

