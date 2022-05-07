More than 100 police in Puerto Vallarta disarmed due to lack of gun licenses

Due to a lack of gun licenses, 110 elements of the Puerto Vallarta Police Station were disarmed, however, it is a regularization issue that does not affect the operation of the Municipal Police, indicated its General Director, Luis Fernando Munoz.
Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez had indicated on Wednesday that approximately 150 police officers did not have a license to carry a weapon, although a little later he said that there were around 110, however, in an interview, Commissioner Muñoz specified that the problem is a credential that is renewed every six months.
“It is important to clarify that we detected some elements with an unfinished carrying procedure and to avoid falling into illegality, I determined that they will not use their weapons until the corresponding procedure is completed, which was left aside in previous administrations; In addition to this, I remind you that we have a long list of new elements, which have just been incorporated, which are also in the process of processing the corresponding firearms possession,” Puerto Vallarta Citizen Security Directorate, Commissioner Captain Luis Fernando Muñoz Ortega explained.
He also clarified that the rumor that Sedena disarmed them is false since he was the one who gave the order when he realized that past administrations had neglected to update the weapons licenses of some officers. He specified that the sole objective of this measure is to comply with the provisions of the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives and its regulations.
It won’t be until October that all elements can operate with weapons, at the moment, those who do not have a credential to carry, work in social activities and are partnered with other officers who are licensed to carry a gun.
