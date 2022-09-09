More than 10,000 people go missing each year in Mexico

The government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, according to his fourth Government Report, is the administration in which the exponential increase in disappeared persons in the country has worsened the most.

In the first four years of the president’s government, the number of missing and unaccounted-for persons increased 300% compared to the same period of the Felipe Calderón government and 60% compared to the Enrique Peña Nieto government, the previous president of Mexico.

Figures as of June 30 published in the document delivered last September 1 to the Congress of the Union reveal that between 2019 and 2022, of the López Obrador administration, 31,725 missing persons have been registered, with six months still to go until the end of the year, that is more than 10,000 people missing each year.

Meanwhile, in the first four years of Calderon, 7,900 were registered and, in the same period of Peña Nieto, 19,854 people disappeared.

The document delivered by the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, acknowledges that as of June 30, 100,898 people have been registered as missing.

However, until yesterday, the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons, of the Ministry of the Interior, reported 105,488 missing persons.

This implies that, between June 30 and September 7, that is, in just two months and seven days, 4,590 people disappeared.

Given this situation, according to the fourth Government Report of President López Obrador, confronting the crisis in terms of missing persons has been one of the priorities of the federal Executive. Although the government insists that missing persons are a priority for the current president, the numbers continue to increase, evidence that even though it is a priority, it hasn’t been met with an effective plan.

Jalisco, the state where the most people disappear in Mexico

Jalisco is the state in which the most missing and unaccounted for people are reported in Mexico since it currently accounts for 14.3% of the national total. According to data from the federal government, 105,110 missing persons are currently registered in the country (from March 1964 to August 2022), of which 15,034 correspond to Jalisco.

Within the framework of the commemoration of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the University of Gualadajara (UdeG) spoke about the problems that occur in the state and accused of lack of effective public policies to face it, in addition to having “a governor who prefers to hide the problem”, among other reasons that contextualize the current situation.

According to Dr. Dolores del Carmen Chinas Salazar, a member of the University Committee for Analysis of the Disappearance of Persons of the University Center for Social Sciences and Humanities (CUCSH), Governor Enrique Alfaro is facing the situation by choosing to “disregard it or adopt an advance narrative that does not correspond to the facts. The tendency is to erase, ignore or harass claims that demand solutions that are not being generated”.

