More than 4,546 travel consultants have been trained for the reopening of Puerto Vallarta

In a total of 65 online trainings and 81 seminars that serve segments of leisure tourism, luxury, romance, and others, more than 4,546 travel consultants have been trained for the reopening of Puerto Vallarta, when the authorities give the green light.

In fact, there are still 16 more seminars in which more of these advisers will be participating in the coming days.

Not only has this occurred at the national level, but also internationally, activities have been covered with various partners from the United States and Canada; For Latin America the seminars have been with wholesalers from Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Colombia, Costa Rica. Chile and Paraguay.

In addition, during the quarantine days, the Puerto Vallarta Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Advertising has strengthened its business relationship with its main partners and has kept its travel advisors updated on the destination.

These training and informational sessions discuss the measures implemented, the expectations of reopening, as well as the news and special offers that visitors will receive in the reactivation of activities in the destination.

Until June 2, the training of 4,546 professionals was registered and the expectation by the end of the program is to reach 6,000 travel professionals by the end of June, thus promoting the empathy of the destination towards strategic partners during these difficult times, to offer them first hand the situation of the tourism sector, the measures implemented by local and federal authorities, the status of the hotel industry, progress, the next operating protocols, and without a doubt the offers that the destination will offer to revive the economy.

Luis Villaseñor, Director of Promotion and Public Relations of the Trust, explained that “The destination has appreciated the support, loyalty of the partners at all times, waiting once the new normal begins, they will continue to offer us the vote of confidence in sales because they know that Puerto Vallarta has always been a safe and friendly destination for all its visitors.”

Finally, it was announced that the trust will reactivate its promotional activities in the main strategic markets that will have a speedy recovery, all this once the protocols of Phase 0 for the economic reactivation of Jalisco are fulfilled, as announced by Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez.