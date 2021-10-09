‘Mrs. Chuyita’ sworn in as President of DIF in Puerto Vallarta

Upon taking oath as president of the Board of the DIF System, Mrs. Maria de Jesus Lopez Delgado, said she will work hand in hand with each of the members that make it up; she pledged to watch over, first, the neediest sectors of Puerto Vallarta, to maintain an organization close to people, to work with the heart and with professionalism in each of the 30 programs that the institution oversees.
“In DIF Vallarta you will have a friend who will work hand in hand with each one of you. I am a committed woman, a woman of my word, who sees the neediest sectors first, with passion for social work and with love for this municipality because I have my family, my children, and my grandchildren here”, she said.
She thanked her husband, Mayor Luis Michel, for the trust placed in her to be at the head of the institution, and those who collaborate in the organization for committing to improve each area, to make a team, and to work with responsibility and passion; “we will make history with a real change in the lives and hearts of the people of Vallarta”, she affirmed.
The mayor pointed out that his wife “Chuyita”, as he affectionately calls her, is an exemplary woman in all aspects, very sensitive to the needs of the people, hardworking and loving, who will be willing to help the most vulnerable sectors of the municipality.
Previously, the newly-elected mayor swore in the members of the Board of Trustees for the 2021-2024 municipal administration and affirmed; “for their noble work, during my government, this institute will have all the support so that the services will reach more families in Vallarta and they can all have a better quality of life”.
The board of trustees is made up of: José Roberto Ramos Vázquez, Director of the Puerto Vallarta DIF System; Felipe de Jesús Rocha Reyes, General Secretary of the City Hall; Manuel de Jesús Palafox Carrillo, Municipal Treasurer; María Elena Curiel Preciado, Councilwoman; Jaime Álvarez Zayas, head of the Eighth Sanitary Region; Cesáreo Torres Ceja, Representative of the Educational Sector; Sara Belén Del Río Silva, Representative of Private Institutions dedicated to Social Assistance; Juan Pablo Martínez, Representative of Private Institutions and the person in charge of Municipal Medical Services, Dr. Salvador Flores Navarro.
