Municipal Civil Protection Council in Puerto Vallarta in permanent session for 2021 Hurricane season

The Municipal Civil Protection Council declared itself in permanent session as of this Friday, through which authorities of the three levels of government, business organizations, universities, health institutions, and civil associations, will strengthen efforts in prevention and aid to the population in case of an emergency in the current 2021 Hurricane Season.

Interim mayor, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, who made the official declaration of the permanent session, thanked those who are part of this council, who under the coordination between the different entities, they will be able to respond to any emergency in the city.

During this meeting, the director of Civil Protection and Firefighters of the municipality and Secretary of the Council, Adrián Bobadilla García, announced the general order of operations for the Season of Rains and Cyclones, highlighting the objectives of the body, the conformation of the working groups, the way in which these are activated in case of an emergency, among other points that allow actions to be taken before, during and after a storm, to safeguard the population, eliminate risks and work in the recovery of the services and the activity of the port if required.

The official also presented the progress of the prevention work for the Tropical Cyclone Season, among which is the verification of the properties that meet the conditions to be enabled as temporary shelters, having already protocolized 17 spaces with capacity for 2 1,892 people under the current COVID-19 measures set by the State Board of Health; It also works with other properties that could be added to these shelters.

For the Pacific, where Jalisco is located, the Mexican weather service forecasts 14 to 20 named systems, of which between seven and 10 will be tropical storms, three to five category 1 or 2 hurricanes, in addition to four to five category 3 to 5.

“Considering that the average number of landfalls in the country is four to five and that activity above the average is forecast on both coasts, we are anticipating having between five to seven landfalls in Mexico this year,” said Jiménez, head of the National Water Commission (Conagua), at a press conference.

These forecasts are revealed after Mexico experienced the “most active cyclone season in history” in 2020, with 46 phenomena, of which 29 were tropical storms and 17 hurricanes, nine of them major storms.