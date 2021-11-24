Navigator of the Seas makes history with cruise to Puerto Vallarta

The cruise ship Navigator of the Seas, of the Royal Caribbean line, docked for the first time in the port of Puerto Vallarta from Puerto de Mazatlán, Sinaloa with 1,815 passengers and 1,251 crew members on board.

It was at 08:00 hours on Tuesday, November 23, that the cruise ship arrived to dock at pier two of the Maritime Terminal of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, with a length of 311 meters.

After their arrival, the formal welcoming ceremony was held with Claudia Vanessa Pérez Lamas, head of the Jalisco State Secretariat of Tourism; José Ludvig Estrada Virgen, Head of Municipal Tourism; Retired Vice Admiral José Heriban Arreola Gómez, Head of the Captaincy of Puerto Vallarta; Contra Admiral Ricardo Zamora Leyva, representing the 8th Naval Zone; as well as host the Retired Admiral Victor Francisco Uribe Arévalo, General Director of the Puerto Vallarta Port Administration.

On behalf of the Royal Caribbean line, the cruise ship Captain James Eric Nazar and Alberto Muñoz Associate Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean participated.

The Navigator of the Seas underwent a $115 million overhaul in January 2019, increasing passenger capacity to 4,000. It returned to service as of November 19, 2021. With the arrival of Navigator of the Seas to Puerto Vallarta, not only does it celebrate its first arrival to this magnificent Mexican destination, but the Royal Caribbean International line also reactivates its operations in the city.

The cruise ship, The Navigator of the Seas, departed Vallarta bound for the Port of Los Angeles, California, in the United States.

Each arrival is attended by authorities such as International Health, Migration, Customs, and SENASICA, with which the Free Talk was carried out, verifying, among other things, the health of the people, issuing the corresponding certificates, and authorizations, to guarantee the safety of the cruise ship, the maritime-port community, and the inhabitants.

