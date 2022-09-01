Navistar produces the first 100% electric truck in Mexico

The production center of the Navistar heavy vehicle assembly plant, better known as the Escobedo Plant, in the state of Nuevo León announced the production of its eMV vehicle on Mexican soil.
According to the automaker, the eMV combines the firm’s decades of experience in medium trucks, technology, and infrastructure to offer a fully integrated, electrified powertrain, the perfect solution for customers.
The eMV unit is a 100 percent battery electric truck (BEV). Its production began in August 2021 at the Escobedo Plant and it is now available for sale in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The first delivery was in Canada for the utility company, ENMAX, in 2022. The first vehicles delivered in the United States were for the leasing company, Penske, on April 20.
Navistar study results show that battery electric vehicles will be competitive with diesel-powered vehicles on every key metric, across all applications, as well as total cost of ownership.
The International ®eMV is an example of social innovation in the development of products that contribute to solutions to face climate change. As a zero-emission vehicle, it reduces the negative impact on the environment.
Authorities from the government of Nuevo León and Escobedo met at the Escobedo Plant to learn about the lines dedicated to the production of the electric truck and the capacity of these facilities.
Located in Nuevo León, Escobedo Plant (PE) is Navistar’s largest plant in the world. From its opening in 1998 to date, it has produced more than 850,000 commercial vehicles.
The plant also produces the best point-to-point tractor, the LT®, which has allowed International® to be the fastest growing brand in the heavy-haul market in the country.
With an extension of more than 110 hectares, the production capacity of PE is 67,000 units per year, which are mainly exported to the United States and Canada.
This production facility directly employs almost 6,200 people. It was the first plant in Mexico to have ISO 45001 certification, the international standard for occupational health and safety management systems.
In addition, it has national and international certifications such as ISO 9001 (quality), 14001 (environment), as well as PASST Safe Company and Clean Industry, among many others. Its employees actively participate in initiatives of responsible corporate citizenship that Navistar implements in the community.
