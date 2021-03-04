New beach and business restrictions will be in place for Easter week in Puerto Vallarta

Limited business hours, maximum quotas, and restricted hours at beaches, temples, and magical towns, are some of the health measures that will be taken in Puerto Vallarta during the Easter holiday to prevent an increase in COVID-19 infections.

“During Easter, a significant mobilization of people is generated, and although the measures we have taken have worked, we need not to lower our guard. That is why we must be with the maximum possible care”, said Ana Bárbara Casillas, Strategic Coordinator of Social Development.

There are four measures being taken: increasing the number of tests that will be applied at strategic points; municipalities do not issue licenses for activities that generate crowds of people; reinforce sanitary filters on roads, airports, and bus stations; and intensify the promotion of the use of the mask and activities at home.

As for the operation of tourist businesses, the operation of beaches will be allowed only from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., detailed Alejandro Guzmán Larralde, Strategic Coordinator of Economic Development.

Restaurants and bars may operate only until 11:00 PM; while the capacity allowed in the hotels will be 66%. In addition, it will be the obligation of businesses to strengthen protocols, preventive measures, and safe activities.

Regarding religious activities, the coordinator explained that processions, pilgrimages, living representations, or celebrations that generate crowds, such as the pilgrim route to Talpa or San Martín de las Flores, will not be allowed.

Attendance at markets will also be monitored, where the presence of buyers increases during the holidays, to avoid crowds.

The Secretary of Health, Fernando Petersen, stated that currently, the infections have not exceeded 798 cases in the last three weeks; that there are 4,075 active cases and that hospitalization remains at 21.9%, just over 700 people, figures that should not be allowed to increase. “The COVID pandemic persists, it may last all of 2021.”

The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit reported that it will deploy 287 officers at Easter, with special attention to Tapalpa, Mazamitla, the South and North coasts, and the Nevado de Colima.

Recommended measures: