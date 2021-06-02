‘Dry Law’ will not be applied in Puerto Vallarta for Election Day

The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta announced that this weekend, in which elections will be held, it will not implement the prohibition for the sale of alcoholic beverages or ‘Dry Law’, which is commonly enacted around Mexico on election days.

At a meeting of the Secretary-General of the City Council, Francisco Vallejo Corona; the municipal trustee, Eduardo Martínez Martínez; the head of Inspection and Regulations, José Juan Velázquez Hernández and the Deputy Director of Padrón and Licenses, Luis Manuel Ochoa Tello, determined based on what the Law establishes and by indications of the acting mayor, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, that the establishments with the sale of alcohol, both in open and closed containers, may operate normally and shall comply with the provisions of the municipal regulations on the matter.

Authorities appealed to the responsibility of the public to moderate the consumption of intoxicating beverages from the day before the election and during the day on June 6, election day, remembering that people who are under the influence of alcohol will be invited to leave the voting stations to avoid the alteration of order, tranquility, and social peace.

To guarantee order and tranquility of the people during the electoral day this Sunday, by instructions of the municipal president, security and police surveillance will be reinforced throughout the municipality, in coordination with the different state and federal authorities.