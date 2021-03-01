New Shows debuting at Incanto in Puerto Vallarta

Kimberly LaRue is a New York City-based dance professional choreographer, educator, and part-time resident of Vallarta. She is the founder and artistic director of the Bridge for Dance in Manhattan and has been privileged to serve on the professional division faculty for many years. She will present Rendezvous at Incanto featuring the MIA dancers with local actors/entertainers Hal Bonta and Alison Lo singing many of your favorites. Kim will also welcome some special guests. Thursdays starting March 4 at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Tickets IncantoVallarta.com

Larger-than-life Canadian drag personality Gouda Gabor, aka the ‘Big Cheese’, and the indefatigable Aunt Pearl from Tuna, TX, recently debuted their all-new music and comedy variety show, Cheese & Crackers, a music and comedy romp presented through showbiz songs and stories. Hilarious collaborations and always some fun surprises along the way. Special guest and award-winning NYC cabaret singer/entertainer Seth Sikes joins them with Derek Carkner at the piano. Ticketed show on Mondays at 7:30pm, in the piano bar.

Now on select Thursdays at 3pm, vocalist Enrique de Allende joins entertainer and American Idol finalist Francesca Bavaro (aka Effie Passero) for classic and contemporary pop favorites, opera classics, and more. This fantastic collaboration between these two incredible artists is not to be missed, starting March 4 in the piano bar. Enrique has also added additional shows with brothers Jair and Caleb Cabrera of Media Luna playing acoustic Spanish guitars. You’ll hear more of your favorites and original Flamenco Opera arrangements, as well traditional songs in English and Spanish. Select Wednesdays at 3pm in the piano bar. Tickets available at the box office or online.

Popular local entertainer Tonny Kenneth presents ‘A Night In Hollywood’ featuring movie-themed music from all decades, accompanied by pianist Derek Carkner. Saturdays at 9:30pm. No cover. Reserve for limited seating inside or on the outdoor riverside terrace.

New during brunch Mon.-Thurs. 11am-2pm on the outdoor riverside terrace, pianist Hermes Crutze plays selections from The Great American Songbook, Broadway show tunes, and jazz favorites.

Brunch with Media Luna. San Miguel de Allende brothers Jair and Caleb Cabrera, founding members of the popular band, play acoustic Spanish guitars featuring instrumental originals and covers. Fri., Sat., Sun. on the new lower riverside terrace open-air stage 11am-1pm. Delicious brunch selections and a full bar are available. Reserve early for limited seating.

Three Tenors Vallarta features the vocal talents of Freddy Otelo from Venezuela, Armando Chakam from Colima, Mexico, and Pedro Islas from Mexico City, performing exquisite interpretations of many familiar contemporary and operatic ballads in English, Spanish, and Italian. If you love Il Divo and Il Volo this show is for you! Now on Saturdays at 7:30pm in the piano bar with large open windows and the fresh-air breezes of the Rio Cuale.

Vocalist and acoustic guitarist, Leo Kay has joined the piano bar lineup. He plays heartfelt ballads and traditional Mexican boleros on Wednesdays at 5pm. Arrive early for Happy Hour 2×1 4-5pm.

Appearing nightly in the Piano Bar…

The piano bar has limited seating inside and more outside seating on the riverside terrace. Reservations are recommended for all shows and now you can reserve your favorite outdoor or indoor table online whether or not the event is ticketed at their website IncantoVallarta.com. The shows are also streamed via Facebook LIVE – Incanto Vallarta. Refer to their Facebook page for a daily schedule and regular updates.

Bob Bruneau plays familiar favorites at the piano, shares many fun personal stories of his music career, and will welcome special guest vocalists on Mondays at 5pm. Sing along to your requests! Save the date, March 1, for the debut of his special Disco Dance Show and the reveal of the elusive John Doe Disco. Come dressed in your favorite 70s outfit for two-for-one house cocktails and beer during the show.

Alison Lo sings pop, standards, Disney, Broadway, and more with Bing Young at the piano. Mondays at 9:30pm. Reservations are recommended online IncantoVallarta.com

Singer David Jay presents ‘An American in Paradise’ and sings Broadway, standards, and show tunes accompanied by pianist Bing Young. Tuesdays at 5pm.

Singer-songwriter, Lenar Noriega sings spicy Cuban rhythms and ballads, originals & covers, and dances sexy salsa on Tuesdays at 7:30pm, accompanied by pianist Fernando Uribe.

Pianist Dennis Crow plays a variety of favorites. His extensive repertoire has something for everyone. Send him your requests and sing along. Tuesdays at 9:30pm.

Vocalist Diego Guerrero presents ‘Songs of Romance’ accompanied by Derek Carkner at the piano featuring classic and contemporary ballads in English and Spanish. They will also welcome some special guests. Wednesdays at 7:30pm.

NYC entertainer, Jack Aaronson plays contemporary and classic Broadway, and pop. Give him your requests and sing along. He’ll also welcome some special guests. Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30pm.

Jean-Guy ‘Jay-Gee’ Comeau, presents ‘Essentially Romantico’ featuring new music each week including boleros, light classics and jazz, and popular Latin/French favorites. Thursdays at 5pm.

Eva and Mau present an acoustic show based on two guitars and two voices playing some well-known pop-rock covers in English and Spanish. Thursdays at 9:30pm.

The Joan Houston Show is on Fridays at 5pm with Bob Bruneau at the piano. Joan sings your favorites in her unique and popular style.

Singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist, Effie Passero plays an eclectic blend of originals and covers including ballads, show tunes, and opera. Fridays at 7:30pm. Online tickets available here IncantoVallarta.com

Bingo with Pearl is held on Saturdays at 4pm. Lots of laughs and win local gift certificates, show tickets, and more! She’ll also welcome some special guests. Now held on the outdoor upper riverside terrace with fresh-air Rio Cuale breezes. Proceeds benefit local organizations.

Pianist and singer Derek Carkner plays love songs, show tunes, and pop on Sundays at 5pm. He’ll also welcome some special guest singers.

Open Mic is on Sundays at 7:30pm hosted by Tracy Parks and frequent special guest host Derek Carkner. Sing, play an instrument, tell a story… the stage is yours. Safe distancing is in place and the microphones are sanitized thoroughly after each performer.

For more information and online tickets visit IncantoVallarta.com. Current hours: 9am-11pm daily. Breakfast with live piano music (11am-2pm) is served on the riverside terrace 9am until 4pm Mon.-Thurs. Casual evening dining 4pm-11pm. Happy Hour features two-for-one house cocktails, margaritas, and domestic beers, plus two-for-one show tickets for select current shows 4pm-5pm. Incanto has all Health and Safety guidelines in place. New windows in the piano bar open to the cool, fresh-air breezes of the Rio Cuale.