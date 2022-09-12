VACATION RENTALS

New storm could affect Puerto Vallarta by the end of the week

September 12, 2022
,

A trough of low pressure located along the coast of southern Mexico is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. This system is forecast to interact and merge with the disturbance off the southwestern coast of Mexico around midweek, and environmental conditions are expected to be generally conducive for additional development . . .


Puerto Vallarta News

