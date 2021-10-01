New ‘Welcome’ letters for Puerto Vallarta inaugurated

In what was the last public event headed by the outgoing mayor Jorge Quintero Alvarado and members of his council, this Thursday afternoon the new welcome letters were inaugurated in Puerto Vallarta, with the presence of the artists who developed the project.

Quintero Alvarado thanked the artist José Tomás Esparza León and his children for the work done on the letters, a work that as a family is reflected in this project that represents the flora and fauna of Puerto Vallarta.

“It is an excellent artistic work that is presented at the entrance of this tourist destination, so we are proud of the work that they have done,” said the outgoing mayor.

Likewise, he recognized the work of Arturo Israel Dávila López, at the head of the Vallarta Institute of Culture, in cultural matters, as well as the work of each of the directors of the different municipal bodies.

He also thanked the public for the support provided during this time, as well as the councilors of the City Council that he led on an interim basis, directors and deputy directors of the different municipal bodies and state authorities.

