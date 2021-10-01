Jalisco increases capacity limits for bars and restaurants

Given the downward trend in cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Jalisco, the Health Board authorized an increase in the capacity of bars, restaurants, stadiums, and social events, the state government reported today.
In a statement, the Government of Jalisco detailed that hospital occupancy due to COVID-19 went from 61.4% on August 29 to 38.7% on September 25. While active cases of the disease decreased from 9,359 to 6,563 in the last three weeks and positivity decreased from 27.5 to 17.11 in the same period.
Capacity allowed in establishments in Jalisco
- In restaurants, it goes from 50% to 65%
- In bars, from 25% to 40%.
Capacity in Jalisco stadiums
- The increase from 33% to 50% of capacity in the Jalisco stadiums was approved .
Capacity at social events
- Social events in closed spaces may have a capacity of 300 people, while those held in open spaces may summon up to 600 people.
- Cultural activities scheduled for the PALCCO venue can be carried out with a capacity of 75% and in strict adherence to the health protocols established for their activity.
Events under review
- The approved dates are for activities in the month of October. The events scheduled for November and December are not yet authorized and will be subject to review by the Board of Health.
Restricted events
- The massive events remain restricted, as well as events exceeding the amount of capacity established by the Bureau of Health.
