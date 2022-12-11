New year’s eve in Puerto Vallarta; Ringing in the new year with 100% hotel occupancy

Puerto Vallarta’s tourism has exceeded pre-pandemic levels and is expected to ring in 2023 with 100% hotel occupancy, according to Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez.
“Right now Vallarta has around 85 to 90% hotel occupancy, we hope to close with full occupancy, one hundred percent. We hope to see the end of the year festivities again with the malecón full that you can’t even walk on; with tourists from all over the world,” he said.
The mayor highlighted the return of the cruise ships that dock at the port, commenting that the arrival of cruise ship passengers has already been regularized. The mayor considered that activities such as the last placement of the Monumental Catrina installed on the boardwalk, with which they reached the Guinness record, helped to reinforce the attractions in the period between the summer and December seasons.
Michel Rodríguez maintained that the insecurity events, such as the shooting and killing of a man on the Malecon this month, have not had a negative impact on the perception of tourists and local residents.
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Federal authorities seize armored vehicles and arsenal in Puerto Vallarta Federal authorities seized armored vehicles and an arsenal in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta. According to the Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in Jalisco, a search warrant was executed, granted by the District Control Judge Specialized in the Accusatory Criminal System, for a warehouse located in the municipality of Puerto…
- More than 100 hooded men from cartel group terrorized town leaving seven dead and burnt homes There were more than one hundred hitmen from the Nueva Familia Michoacana, all hooded and equipped with AK-47 and R-15 rifles, who murdered seven residents of the community of El Duranzo, in Guerrero, including an 11-year-old boy. It was around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, when 50 trucks labeled with the letters “FM” broke…
- The Mayan Train could affect the rights of indigenous peoples in Mexico, experts warn The Mayan Train, a government megaproject with private participation seeks to promote development and tourism in five states in the southeast of the country. Human rights specialists warn that it would jeopardize the guarantees of the original communities to the land, natural resources, and the environment. And they ask that these peoples be included in…
- Earthquake of magnitude 6 woke up Mexico City and Guerrero This Sunday morning there was a preliminary magnitude 6 earthquake off the coast of Guerrero, which was felt in several states and Mexico City, known as CDMX. The National Seismological announced that the earthquake was located 17 km south of Tecpan, Guerrero, at 8:31 am with a latitude 17.07 and longitude -100.67 with a depth…
- Mexican state brings back mask mandate as COVID numbers rise MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) – A northern Mexican state reintroduced the obligatory use of face masks in closed public spaces, officials said on Monday, in a bid to reduce rising COVID-19 infections, as well as the spread of other respiratory diseases. The health minister of Nuevo Leon state, home to Mexico’s third-biggest city Monterrey,…