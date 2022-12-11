New year’s eve in Puerto Vallarta; Ringing in the new year with 100% hotel occupancy

Puerto Vallarta’s tourism has exceeded pre-pandemic levels and is expected to ring in 2023 with 100% hotel occupancy, according to Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez.

“Right now Vallarta has around 85 to 90% hotel occupancy, we hope to close with full occupancy, one hundred percent. We hope to see the end of the year festivities again with the malecón full that you can’t even walk on; with tourists from all over the world,” he said.

The mayor highlighted the return of the cruise ships that dock at the port, commenting that the arrival of cruise ship passengers has already been regularized. The mayor considered that activities such as the last placement of the Monumental Catrina installed on the boardwalk, with which they reached the Guinness record, helped to reinforce the attractions in the period between the summer and December seasons.

Michel Rodríguez maintained that the insecurity events, such as the shooting and killing of a man on the Malecon this month, have not had a negative impact on the perception of tourists and local residents.

