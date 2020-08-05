Oaxaca becomes the first Mexican state to ban the sell of soda and junk food to kids

The local congress of Oaxaca approved the reform of the Law on the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents to prohibit the sale, gift, distribution or promotion of junk food to minors.

This Wednesday, August 5, becomes a historic day for all of Mexico, since the LXIV Legislature of Oaxaca becomes the first in the republic to legislate in favor of the obesity epidemic among children.

With the adherence of Article 20, it is expected to drastically reduce the access of unhealthy edible products to the girls, boys, and adolescents of the entity.

Magaly López Domínguez, deputy of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), was responsible for drawing up the reform initiative and, thanks to the support of her party, she obtained the sympathy of the Labor Party (PT) to obtain the 31 votes necessary to pass the bill.

According to López Domínguez, now the parents will be responsible for deciding what foods their children eat.

Since this initiative was presented, businessmen benefiting from the sale of ‘junk foods’, products with high caloric content, sugar, sodium (salt) and fat, labeled the bill as an attack against the economy of Oaxacan families; however, this was ruled out by lawmakers, who said that human health comes before the economic interests of industrialists.

“We have to put a brake on the privileges of a few to prioritize the health of children. There can be no place for economic interests over health ”, said the legislator.

The approval of the initiative was celebrated by the United Nations Children’s Fund ( Unicef ), the Office in Mexico of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights ( UN-DH ), and several non-profit organizations.