Obituary: Barbara Booth Ryan

Barbara Booth Ryan–lawyer, wife, mother, sister, cousin, BB, pianist, and friend died peacefully on September 7th, 2022. Barbara was born September 13, 1949 to Ewell Booth and Bette Johnson Booth, in Wesley Hospital in Oklahoma City, and grew up in Midwest City. After high school (Midwest City High School class of ’67), she married David Poarch and with him had two sons, Nathan, and Tyler. Barbara earned a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from Central State University and her Law Degree from the University of Oklahoma. Thus, Barbara began a legal career spanning decades, principally as a state district attorney in Cleveland County and then as a federal prosecutor in the Western District of Oklahoma.

Barbara married Pat Ryan, the love of her life, in 2000. Ten years later she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure, but she never let that slow her down. In the years that followed she and her beloved husband traveled the world together, falling in love with Mexico, its culture, its people, and, in particular, Puerto Vallarta and San Miguel de Allende, ultimately purchasing homes in both places. Anyone who knew Barbara knew that, however lovely those houses were when she and Pat bought them—and they were lovely–Barbara had a true talent for transforming each house into a home, and then sharing their homes with those she loved, and even more so if you knew how to play Mah-Jongg.

Barbara was so thankful for the gift of being able to live her final months in the home of her baby sister and best friend.

Barbara is survived by her love and partner in all things, Pat Ryan; sister, and best friend, Pat Reimer and husband Bill, and their children; brother Ron Booth and wife B.J.; son Nathan Poarch and his wife Randi, and their children Hayden and Henry; son Tyler Poarch and his wife Kristin, and their children Jack, Ella, and Olivia; son Michael Ryan and his partner Don Watson; son Jason Ryan and wife Heather, and their children Hunter, Halle, Caden, and Harper; and daughter Megan Ryan Palmisano and husband Brian, and their daughter June; and many, many cousins and their families, all of whom Barbara adored.

In addition to her quick wit and sense of humor, Barbara had a calm silence about her that was so peaceful and eloquent. She was an amazing woman and lived a great life. She loved deeply and was truly loved.

Information regarding a Celebration of Barbara to be announced.