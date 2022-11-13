Obituary: Héctor García Lugo

The journalist from Sonora, Héctor García Lugo, died this Saturday at the age of 67, which closes a chapter in Vallarta journalism in the police source that also marked the founder of “Siempre Libres” (Always Free) in Puerto Vallarta.

35 years ago, Héctor García Lugo, originally from Hermosillo, Sonora, arrived in Puerto Vallarta. He made history covering the local police and law enforcement with investigative journalism.

Author of the column “Detrás de la pista”, he collaborated with state and local media before embarking on the adventure with the first police newspaper “Policías y Ladrones” and later founding the “Siempre Libres” which was first called “El Sol ”.

Although retired a few years ago from journalism, with his death, the journalistic union are mourning a great loss, because Héctor García Lugo was forged from generations of reporters not only from the police source, but also in general and political information.

