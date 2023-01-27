Obituary: Paul Harrington

Paul Harrington passed away peacefully at home in Granby, Colorado on Saturday, January 14th. Paul was born in Denver to Martin J. Harrington and Nancy Doran Harrington. Known affectionately as ‘Tall Paul,’ he worked passionately and with a creative rigor that enriched many people’s lives.
Paul donated his time and resources to make meaningful contributions to the Vallarta Botanical Gardens in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Paul and Cheryl found peace and solace in the beauty of Mexico, where they created a serene second home. Paul was fluent in Spanish and had a deep admiration for Puerto Vallarta’s culture. He earned the love and appreciation of many in the community, where he was known affectionately as “Pablo.”
Paul grew up in Denver’s Thraemoor neighborhood, which in those days was considered ‘the country.’ After graduating from Bear Creek High School in 1972, Paul went on to earn a degree in Horticulture from Red Rocks Community College. He then moved to Larkspur, where he worked on the Larkspur Fire Search and Rescue Team. Work on the Vagabond Ranch brought Paul to Grand County, Colorado, a place he liked to call ‘The Lower Klondike.’ After meeting the love of his life, Cheryl Chesson, Paul proudly established the Harrington Landscapes business. Together, Paul and Cheryl continued to grow the business, contributing to many civic and private projects in Winter Park, Fraser, Tabernash, Hot Sulfur, Granby, and Grand Lake. Paul cared for his loyal crew of landscapers, and he was a friend and advocate for their families.
Paul was curious and relished in self-directed learning. He was in his element in the company of friends or listening to music, or both. He witnessed the golden years of rock and roll in the 1960s and 1970s in-person at thousands of concerts. He had an encyclopedic recall of the great musicians and bands of the era. As a Denver native, Paul was a life-long Broncos fan. He was also a true steward of nature and enjoyed a special connection with animals of all species.
