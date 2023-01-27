VACATION RENTALS

Canadian woman hospitalized after being critically injured by rogue wave during her Puerto Vallarta honeymoon vacation

January 27, 2023
A Canadian woman remains on a ventilator in a hospital after she was struck by a rogue wave while on her honeymoon in Mexico.

Cory Moe, who is a long-term care nurse back in Carnduff, Saskatchewan, was in Puerto Vallarta with her husband Dalton for a . . .

