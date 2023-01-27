Puerto Vallarta carried out a cleaning day in the Cuale River

Within the framework of World Environmental Education Day, the city of Puerto Vallarta coordinated a cleaning day on the banks of the Cuale River, with the participation of students and teachers of Secondary School No. 84 ‘Valentín Gómez Farías’.

The councilor María Elena Curiel Preciado, president of the Building Commission for Education, Innovation, Science and Technology, reported that the joint work was carried out with the director of the campus, José Gómez Torres, the sub-directorate of Municipal Education, headed by Cesáreo Torres Ceja, as well as the Directorate of Municipal Public Services, SEAPAL Vallarta and the organization ‘Guerra contra la basura’ (War against garbage).

After an awareness talk, the participants, including 100 students and 25 teachers, were divided into three teams to collect waste from Libramiento ‘Luis Donaldo Colosio’ upriver to Paso Ancho.

In the end, 20 large bags of garbage were collected, which were concentrated and transported by Public Services, while Seapal provided drinking water to the participants.

It was agreed that more cleaning days will be carried out in the following months until the end of June 5, World Environment Day, in addition to giving talks on environmental awareness in schools of different levels.

World Environmental Education Day is commemorated every January 26 and its main objective is to make the world aware of how necessary it is to know about environmental problems in order to solve them. It is a day of reflection and commitment to a cleaner future.

