Octavio González prepares the first sculpture dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community in Puerto Vallarta

Octavio González has dedicated most of his life to making bronze sculptures. Puerto Vallarta has been the place that has housed many of these pieces, which have captured his love for nature and animals, and the close and intimate bond they have with human beings.

He is currently facing one of the most important challenges of his career, something totally different from the work for which he has been recognized up to now, but which will open new doors for him; the realization of a sculpture dedicated to the LGBT community in Puerto Vallarta.

The piece will be based on a key concept, in which he explores the idea that we are all people, regardless of whether we are men or women, or sexual preference or orientation.

Although he acknowledges that it will be a challenge for his career due to the criticism it can generate, he assured that he is not worried because he wants to leave a legacy for this community from his own trench, art.

Octavio González was born in Tepatitlán, although he has lived in Puerto Vallarta for many years. In this place, his work is widely recognized, highlighting among the more than 350 sculptures that he has made in his life, that of the whale, located in Marina Vallarta or the famous Fountain of the Dolphins on the Malecón.

Octavio’s sculptures are distributed throughout the Mexican Republic; from La Paz to Cancun. While, in the United States, his work is present in Chicago and Seattle.

González confessed that he does not sign his pieces, because he does not pursue fame.

Octavio González hopes that Puerto Vallarta will become a hotbed of great artists and assured that he enjoys sharing his experience with his pupils.

“Actually my greatest work is not the monumental bronze sculptures, my greatest work is what I teach all those students, that’s where I’m going to transcend.”

Octavio assures that a vital part of his work is the people who collaborate with him, without them nothing would be possible.

“Thanks to my workers, without them I would not have any fame and recognition, because they break it morning and night, full days without sleep,” he explained.

Once the LGBT sculpture is finished, which he said is 90 percent complete, Octavio hopes to start a new project, one dedicated to his only daughter, who is the inspiration for his work.

Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.

Trending news on PVDN