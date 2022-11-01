October was the most violent day of the year in Mexico with 80 murders every day

As projected, October closed as the most violent month of the year, accumulating a total of 2,481 victims of homicide in the country, surpassing May, which was in first place.

On average, 80 murders were recorded daily in October, according to the preliminary report of the daily count of this high-impact crime. Compared to September, last month the number of victims of intentional homicide increased by 6.5%.

The last week of October was the most violent of the year, with 695 murders in the country from October 24 to 31, which represents an average of 87 daily victims in preliminary figures.

Once again, Guanajuato topped the list with the most intentional deaths in absolute numbers, with 302; an average of 10 a day in that state.

The state reached 21 murders in a single day on October 21, the second-highest daily figure in a state so far this year. Meanwhile, on October 15, it added 20 intentional deaths, the third-highest figure in a state.

In seven states of the country, the victims of intentional homicide increased, including Michoacán, 17%; Zacatecas, 29%; Mexico City, 19%; Warrior, 29%; Baja California, 11%, all governed by leaders from the Morena political party, which the President of Mexico leads.

They also increased in Jalisco, 28%; Chihuahua, 35%, administered by Movimiento Ciudadano and PAN political parties, respectively.

The month popularly known for the Halloween festivities, or witches’ night, experienced a series of events that endorsed the prevailing wave of violence that attacks citizens day after day – especially the most violent entities.

One of the crudest scenes of the bloody panorama was the scene of a dog walking with a human head in its snout through the streets of the municipality of Monte Escobedo, in Zacatecas. This, was during the night of Thursday, October 27, when the Republic added 92 murders, the third-fourth most violent day of the month.

Two days later (on the 29th), the entity governed by David Monreal recorded an armed attack against the husband of the municipal president of Acapulco, Yanet Morales Huizar, allegedly orchestrated by members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel ( CJNG ).

However, in the previous weeks, attacks on politicians and former politicians were also reported, such as deputy Gabriela Marín in Cuernavaca; Guillermo Cortés Escandón, former mayor of Teotlaco in Puebla; Gregorio Arias Pérez, former municipal president of Comalcalco, Tabasco, and Conrado Mendoza Almeda, from San Miguel Totolapan – the latter being one of the 20 victims of the massacre that hit that demarcation of Guerrero on October 5, when the coastal state reported its most violent day by adding 22 intentional homicides.

Finally, on the second day of October, the shooting in a shopping center in Zapopan, in Jalisco, emerged, in which one person died and two others were injured. The fact generated commotion among citizens due to the sensitive images and clips that documented the anguish of people who just wanted to enjoy a Sunday afternoon in Plaza Andares.

On the final night of October, Halloween night, a woman’s body was found with her head wrapped in a plastic bag just steps from the Malecon as thousands of locals and tourists gathered to ring in Day of the Dead.

