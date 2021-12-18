Operation ‘White Christmas’ begins for the winter season in Puerto Vallarta

At the beginning of the winter vacation period, Puerto Vallarta is ready to receive thousands of tourists, and for this, the elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters, as well as the security of the three orders of government have mounted security and surveillance operations.

In the main accesses of the city, you can see police, military, sailors, lifeguards, and elements of Civil Protection implementing the White Christmas operation, which began last Wednesday 15.

During this holiday period, the main beaches and recreation areas will be protected for the enjoyment of visitors and locals, who are urged to respect speed limits, drive with caution and without the effects of alcohol, not enter the beaches while intoxicated, in addition to respecting the biosecurity measures implemented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN